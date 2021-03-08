Xponance Inc. Sells 7,067 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.81.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $461.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.79. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.01 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.