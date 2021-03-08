XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Gap Up to $1.62

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $2.02. XpresSpa Group shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 109,611 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of XpresSpa Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 41,344 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

