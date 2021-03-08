Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 10,400 PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned about 0.05% of PetMed Express at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

PetMed Express stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.78. 8,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,807. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $705.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. PetMed Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

