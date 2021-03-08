Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 700 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,242. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.09.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,562. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.78.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

