Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.28). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYRS shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 841,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

