Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $61,723,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,196,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.22. The stock had a trading volume of 506,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,024,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.75. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

