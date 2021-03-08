Zacks: Analysts Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). comScore reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

SCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of comScore in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in comScore in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of comScore by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of comScore by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of comScore by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of comScore by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

