Zacks: Analysts Expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to report sales of $95.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $99.00 million. Frank’s International reported sales of $123.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year sales of $417.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Frank’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Frank’s International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $4.78 on Monday. Frank’s International has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 761.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 439,626 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

