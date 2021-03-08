Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post $32.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $28.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $129.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.70 million to $131.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $130.70 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $132.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,425 shares of company stock worth $44,970 and have sold 10,850 shares worth $126,093. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 35,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. 195,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,808. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $404.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

