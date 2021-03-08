Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DCO. Truist raised Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of DCO opened at $57.00 on Thursday. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

