Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) to “Hold”

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “

Get IHI alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IHICY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:IHICY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. IHI has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.04.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. IHI had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. Equities research analysts predict that IHI will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About IHI

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHI (IHICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.