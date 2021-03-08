Zel (ZEL) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Zel has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.85 or 0.00249298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00100620 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00056929 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 122,849,850 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.