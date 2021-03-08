ZEON Hits Market Cap of $21.87 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $21.87 million and $284,015.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 86.5% higher against the US dollar. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00058938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.84 or 0.00813395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00025694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00062352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00029491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00040920 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

