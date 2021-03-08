Zero Utility Token Price Hits $967.74 on Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $937,503.09 and approximately $25,242.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be bought for $967.74 or 0.01874929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.10 or 0.00457863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00076036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00080381 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00049763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.43 or 0.00452689 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.