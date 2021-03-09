$0.02 EPS Expected for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CBD traded down $13.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,188,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,537. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 602,135 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 65.1% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 577,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 227,715 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76,007 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 122.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,233 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

