$0.05 EPS Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,274 shares of company stock worth $960,888. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,024,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter worth about $3,127,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 1,397.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 154,353 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 365,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $662.15 million, a P/E ratio of 102.91 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

