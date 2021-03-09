$0.05 EPS Expected for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. ICL Group also reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICL. Stephens downgraded shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 386,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,760 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,574,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 194,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICL opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

