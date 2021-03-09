$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. National Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.18. 678,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

