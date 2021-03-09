$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,950%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 54,579 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54.

Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

