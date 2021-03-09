$0.75 EPS Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,099 shares of company stock worth $4,750,437 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 79.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.39. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.