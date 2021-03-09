$1.02 EPS Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Medpace posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,930,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,750 shares of company stock worth $75,251,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,440,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,965,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $7.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.21. 175,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $177.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.81.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

