$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to report $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

REZI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. 2,277,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,668. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.77 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $30.55.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.