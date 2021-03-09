$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.29. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In other news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Stepan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Stepan by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Stepan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $127.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $131.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average is $118.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

