-$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.44). Cinemark posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 207.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.68) to ($2.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 3,280,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 651,644 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,030,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 361.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,044,608 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 108,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

