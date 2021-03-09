$115.68 Million in Sales Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post $115.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.10 million and the highest is $119.00 million. Natera reported sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $516.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $505.20 million to $526.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $659.44 million, with estimates ranging from $616.10 million to $747.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,219.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 575,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,275,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,505 shares of company stock valued at $15,352,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Natera during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $100.76. 9,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,993. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.66.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.