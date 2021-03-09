12,073 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Bought by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of BLV stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,460. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.60. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

