$122.50 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to post sales of $122.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the highest is $123.00 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $135.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $495.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $496.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $504.25 million, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $510.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

NTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE NTB traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 122,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,732. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.