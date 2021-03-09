1inch Price Reaches $4.15 on Top Exchanges (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. 1inch has a total market cap of $599.05 million and approximately $166.12 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch token can now be purchased for about $4.15 or 0.00007692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.72 or 0.00506911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00059640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00075482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.02 or 0.00522281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00076685 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,229,744 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

