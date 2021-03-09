22,064 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Purchased by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,064 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000. Splunk accounts for about 1.8% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $1,054,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at $17,339,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

Shares of SPLK traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.07. 67,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,907. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.04.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

