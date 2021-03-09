2,400 Shares in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Sony by 706.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of SNE traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.66. 6,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,299. The company has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sony (NYSE:SNE)

Comments


