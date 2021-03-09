26,811 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. PVH accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in PVH by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PVH by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $104.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average is $79.45.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

