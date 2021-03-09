$3.24 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post $3.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $5.30 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $5.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $11.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.58 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $11.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $856,400. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCYC stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. 159,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,668. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

