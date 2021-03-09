$3.28 EPS Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce earnings of $3.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.79 and the lowest is $2.94. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $12.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $15.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

NYSE:HCA traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $186.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,398. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $184.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,728 shares of company stock worth $18,128,467. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,508,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $90,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.