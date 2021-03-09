$385.86 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report $385.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $396.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $371.00 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $378.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

KWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Sidoti began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

In related news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,078,000 after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,673,000 after buying an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 410,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $257.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.42 and a 200-day moving average of $234.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $301.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

