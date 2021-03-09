$4.79 Billion in Sales Expected for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will announce $4.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $5.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $19.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $27.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on PBF Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $9,424,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 275,508 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

