$403.27 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post $403.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $406.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $398.30 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $416.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,438 shares of company stock worth $664,035. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,823. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

