4,050 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,499,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINS opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.52.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $540,208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $770,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,572,725 shares of company stock valued at $116,048,931 in the last 90 days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

