$473.40 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will announce sales of $473.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $476.50 million. Kirby posted sales of $643.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $128,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,855.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,663. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,296,000 after buying an additional 1,583,046 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,791,000 after purchasing an additional 851,314 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,599,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,458,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.