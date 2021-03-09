500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Stock Price Up 7.6%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 960,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,113,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $924.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 500.com stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 500.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

About 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

