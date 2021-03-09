$56.52 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post $56.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.16 million and the highest is $71.15 million. trivago posted sales of $154.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $447.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.36 million to $571.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $727.40 million, with estimates ranging from $550.86 million to $912.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.12.

Shares of TRVG stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.