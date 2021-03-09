$607.26 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will post sales of $607.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $615.38 million. Energizer reported sales of $587.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

ENR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

ENR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. 3,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

