$64.34 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post $64.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $82.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $117.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $329.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $294.27 million to $368.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $444.70 million, with estimates ranging from $407.60 million to $504.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 230,610 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHR opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $256.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

