87,173 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL opened at $117.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

