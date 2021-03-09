888 (LON:888) Hits New 52-Week High at $330.00

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18), with a volume of 40156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317 ($4.14).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 306.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 266.69.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

