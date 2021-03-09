9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Trading Up 12.7%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares were up 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 4,126,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 12,770,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Several analysts recently commented on NMTR shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.
9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMTR)
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.
