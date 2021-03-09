9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Trading Up 12.7%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares were up 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 4,126,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 12,770,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Several analysts recently commented on NMTR shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

