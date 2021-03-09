A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Sells $125,000.00 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,176. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 885,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 500.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 556,627 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

