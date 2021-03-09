Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,403.33 ($18.33).

Shares of LON:ABC traded up GBX 44.41 ($0.58) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,491.41 ($19.49). 829,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,458. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 248.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,662 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,451.01. Abcam plc has a 1 year low of GBX 943 ($12.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

