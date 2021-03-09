Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,432 ($18.71).

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Abcam plc (ABC.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

ABC stock traded up GBX 47 ($0.61) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,494 ($19.52). 775,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60. Abcam plc has a 12-month low of GBX 943 ($12.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,662 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,451.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.57.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

