ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $59,740.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,607.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $104,247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,059,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,205,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

