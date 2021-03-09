Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $4,120,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 220,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 211,076 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,894.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 204,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 270.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 127,162 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKR opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on AKR. KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

